Oppenheimer Weighs in on fuboTV Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for fuboTV in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.77). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 64.61% and a negative net margin of 59.50%. The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. fuboTV’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.97.

FUBO stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The company has a market capitalization of $625.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth approximately $27,764,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in fuboTV by 121.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,621,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,922,000 after acquiring an additional 937,157 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in fuboTV by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after acquiring an additional 899,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in fuboTV by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 721,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gandler acquired 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,322,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,240.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

