Oppenheimer Weighs in on Marker Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

MRKR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Roth Capital cut Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRKR opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRKR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 90,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 233.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.83% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing tumor-associated antigens.

