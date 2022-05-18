OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OppFi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. OppFi has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Research analysts expect that OppFi will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $27,625.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,475.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd G. Schwartz bought 14,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $38,901.76. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,705.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 39,772 shares of company stock worth $108,623.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPFI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OppFi by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OppFi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OppFi during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Company Profile (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

