Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opthea Limited is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease principally in Australia. Opthea Limited is based in South Yarra, Australia. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Opthea in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

OPT stock opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. Opthea has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,801 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

