Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Update

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RKNEF opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Optiva has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.

About Optiva (Get Rating)

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and revenue management software to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company's monetization products enable real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

