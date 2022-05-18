Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Update

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RKNEF opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Optiva has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $24.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93.
About Optiva
