Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Update

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 736,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
ORAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Orange from €9.00 ($9.38) to €9.50 ($9.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Orange by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Orange by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Orange by 219.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
About Orange (Get Rating)
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
