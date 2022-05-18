Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in April

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the April 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ORZCF opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.43.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORZCF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project comprising a block of contiguous permits covering an area of 15,029 ha located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

