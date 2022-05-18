Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney Sells 136,390 Shares

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 136,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $841,526.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,153.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ORGO opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

