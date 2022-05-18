Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney Sells 80,369 Shares

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 80,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $475,784.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,592.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Organogenesis stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.72. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,652,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,356 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,999,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,400,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at $17,647,000. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

