Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Michael W. Katz Purchases 10,000 Shares

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,403.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
ORGO traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 1,235,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $705.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.72.
Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.
Organogenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organogenesis (ORGO)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.