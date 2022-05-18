Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Michael W. Katz Purchases 10,000 Shares

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,403.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ORGO traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 1,235,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,710. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $705.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.72.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Organogenesis had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 41.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 144.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 70.1% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at $174,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 19.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 91,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

