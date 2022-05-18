Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) will report $70.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.80 million and the highest is $71.43 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $66.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $291.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $304.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $346.91 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $386.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 34.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $914.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.