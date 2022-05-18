Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.12 Million

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) will report $70.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.80 million and the highest is $71.43 million. Origin Bancorp posted sales of $66.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year sales of $291.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.90 million to $304.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $346.91 million, with estimates ranging from $307.10 million to $386.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 34.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $47.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market cap of $914.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.87%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBNK. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 68.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp (Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.