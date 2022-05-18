Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Director Boon Sim Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) Director Boon Sim bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Boon Sim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of Origin Materials stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00.

Shares of ORGN opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.27. Origin Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $908.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 61.85 and a current ratio of 61.85.

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Origin Materials by 623.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

