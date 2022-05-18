Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.
About Orion Office REIT (Get Rating)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
