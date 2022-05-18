Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.66-$1.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Orion Office REIT stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Orion Office REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

