Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,600 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 436,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 184.8 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Ørsted A/S to a “hold” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOGEF opened at $104.83 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average is $118.42.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

