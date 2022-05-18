Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average is $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,802.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,652,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,946.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCDX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 64.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,964,000 after buying an additional 953,422 shares during the period.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

