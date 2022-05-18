Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Short Interest Update

Outbrain Inc. (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 806,500 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 657,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ OB opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. Outbrain has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $344.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Outbrain had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Outbrain will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Outbrain from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Outbrain

Outbrain Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising.

