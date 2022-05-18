Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen Buys 13,801 Shares

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.03 per share, with a total value of $55,618.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,678,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,364.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

OXSQ stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $203.85 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.00%.

OXSQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXSQ. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 78,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth $216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,721 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

