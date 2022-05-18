PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Short Interest Update

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the April 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.64. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

