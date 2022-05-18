Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.72. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PPBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.18%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

