PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

PD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. PagerDuty has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $50.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.21.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,989,849.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $60,742.89. Following the sale, the executive now owns 298,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,435,992.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

