Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 4.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,669,857.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

