Palantir Technologies (PLTR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5/18/2022 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

5/10/2022 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $15.00 to $11.00.

5/10/2022 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $10.00 to $7.00.

5/9/2022 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

4/22/2022 – Palantir Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $9.00.

4/11/2022 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 4.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,256 shares of company stock worth $3,900,073. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $269,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,623.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,157,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239,417 shares in the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

