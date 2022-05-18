Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), RTT News reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of PTN opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 76.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43,136 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 85.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

