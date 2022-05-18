Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group to $600.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $629.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $473.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.85 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $331.82 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $574.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.96.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock valued at $40,587,677. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $410,696,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,464,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,362,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

