Pan American Silver Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$28.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.91. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$26.52 and a twelve month high of C$42.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from C$47.00 to C$44.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.09.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.22, for a total value of C$74,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$497,117.97. Also, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total value of C$27,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,680 shares in the company, valued at C$3,852,615.20.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.