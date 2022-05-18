Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DQJCY stock opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Pan Pacific International has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

Pan Pacific International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.