Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Down 14.3% in April

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the April 15th total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.28.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBLA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PBLA shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer, as well as neoadjuvant pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, and other agents in other cancer indications.

