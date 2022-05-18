Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Sells 65,663 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $994,137.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,484,218 shares in the company, valued at $83,031,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 116,072 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $1,797,955.28.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 63,844 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $932,122.40.

On Monday, May 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 76,997 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $1,050,239.08.

On Friday, April 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,809 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $1,331,246.91.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 81,446 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $1,202,957.42.

On Monday, April 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 96,388 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,376,420.64.

On Friday, April 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 73,356 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,106,942.04.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 128,126 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,014,140.72.

On Monday, April 18th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,873 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,373,976.58.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 48,898 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $711,465.90.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $941.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.26.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philosophy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 606,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 362,643 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,539 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

