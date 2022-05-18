PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAR. Zacks Investment Research cut PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on PAR Technology from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PAR Technology from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

PAR Technology stock opened at $34.54 on Tuesday. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. The stock has a market cap of $934.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.96.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

