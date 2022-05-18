Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Short Interest Update

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Paragon 28 stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paragon 28 has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $25.41.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paragon 28 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

