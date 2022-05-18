Paul J. Fego Sells 1,145 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $3.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,407. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $201.46. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.67 and its 200-day moving average is $136.46.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.