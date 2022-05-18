Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.64 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,026,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,327,000 after buying an additional 236,318 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after buying an additional 1,849,370 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,064,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,330,000 after buying an additional 813,942 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,066,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,569,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,918,000 after buying an additional 602,158 shares during the period. 25.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

