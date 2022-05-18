PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

PAYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on PaySign to $2.80 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut their price objective on PaySign from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded PaySign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.40 million, a P/E ratio of -36.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. PaySign has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.88.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). PaySign had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 26,307 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $56,033.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PaySign by 1,418.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 428,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PaySign by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 72,391 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PaySign by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 28,753 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PaySign by 54.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 387,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 136,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About PaySign (Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

