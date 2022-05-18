PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 177,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $5,586,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,646,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,258,783.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 13th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $773,750.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $6,337,660.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $34,641,900.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $13,189,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $27,190,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $18,272,100.00.

On Saturday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80.

PBF stock opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.12.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

