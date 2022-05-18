PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $773,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,823,983 shares in the company, valued at $458,802,273.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Monday, May 16th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 177,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $5,586,120.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 203,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $6,337,660.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,098,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $34,641,900.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 450,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $13,189,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $27,190,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 621,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $18,272,100.00.

On Saturday, March 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $10,271,060.80.

NYSE:PBF opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $32.41.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy (Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.