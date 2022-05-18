PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Short Interest Down 14.7% in April

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,390,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 11,010,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $5,586,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,646,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,258,783.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,084,067 shares of company stock valued at $146,524,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,027,000 after buying an additional 136,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PBF Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,071,000 after purchasing an additional 707,246 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 101.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 866,700 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PBF opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.24. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $32.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PBF. Barclays raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.12.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

