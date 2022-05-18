PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) SVP Trecia M. Canty Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,127.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PBF opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $32.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.24.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.34. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,486,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,857,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 76.9% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PBF. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.12.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

