Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CAO Allen J. Klingsick Sells 1,463 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 1,463 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $22,559.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,895.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 774.6% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

About Peloton Interactive (Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.