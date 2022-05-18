Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Jill Woodworth Sells 4,530 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PTON opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 40,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 444,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after acquiring an additional 235,963 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

