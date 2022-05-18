Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CBRE Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

PENN opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $28.30 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.02.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after acquiring an additional 206,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

