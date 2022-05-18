PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) EVP Sells $901,816.50 in Stock

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $10.81 on Wednesday, hitting $163.65. The stock had a trading volume of 8,873,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,716. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.08 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $226.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $38,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

