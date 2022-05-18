Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Director Robert Y. Iv Newell Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) Director Robert Y. Iv Newell bought 10,000 shares of Peraso stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,915.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PRSO stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04. Peraso Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Peraso had a negative net margin of 92.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSO. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Peraso during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Peraso in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Peraso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Peraso during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peraso in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peraso Inc operates as a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. It focuses on development of millimeter wavelength (mmWave) for the 60 gigahertz, spectrum, and for 5G cellular networks. The company's products include mmWave ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave modules.

