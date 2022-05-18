Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 101.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Performance Food Group by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Performance Food Group by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,359,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.