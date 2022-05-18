PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.64.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI stock opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $137.37 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.