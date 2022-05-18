Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PVL traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,608. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Permianville Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.