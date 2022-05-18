Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Director Chris J. Robison Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) Director Chris J. Robison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
PPTA stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $9.42.
Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.
About Perpetua Resources (Get Rating)
Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perpetua Resources (PPTA)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.