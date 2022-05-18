Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Director Chris J. Robison Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) Director Chris J. Robison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PPTA stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $9.42.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perpetua Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Perpetua Resources by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

