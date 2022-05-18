Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Perrigo stock opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. Perrigo has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the first quarter worth approximately $4,734,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter valued at $1,215,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Perrigo by 51.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 24,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

