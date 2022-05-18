Peter C. Wallace Sells 5,000 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,653.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE AIT traded down $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $105.40. 2,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,324. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.96. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.93 and a 52-week high of $111.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About Applied Industrial Technologies (Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.