PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get PetroChina alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PetroChina by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 130.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in PetroChina by 40.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in PetroChina by 853.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

PTR opened at $48.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PetroChina has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $57.87.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.80 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, analysts expect that PetroChina will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. This represents a yield of 6.1%. PetroChina’s payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

PetroChina Company Profile (Get Rating)

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.