Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.30 Per Share

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 1.2984 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22.
PBR opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
